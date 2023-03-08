WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 7) Palmyra Panthers Gearing Up For The New 2023 MSHSAA Baseball Season In The Flower City

Brandon Crisp Now At The Helm Of The “Orange & Black” On The Diamond!
Palmyra Panthers Baseball Team Gearing Up For The New 2023 MSHSAA Season On The Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Panthers have been hard at work on the baseball diamond the past few days preparing for the upcoming 2023 MSHSAA season. Just three seniors return to the roster this season for PHS. The Panthers will also be under the direction of a new head coach this season. Brandon Crisp will now be at the helm of the program.

The former head baseball coach from Quincy High recently took timeout at Flower City Park to offer a few details on his new squad in the “Show Me State.” We’ll have details.,,,

