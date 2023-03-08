WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 7) “Tri-State Sports Flashback” QHS Blue Devil Senior Alexandria Myers Signs With Duquesne University In Pittsburgh

Myers Set To Head East To Compete In The Triathlon In The Collegiate Track & Field Ranks
Quincy High Track & Field Standout Alexandria Myers Signs With Duquesne Univ. in Pittsburgh
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High senior Alexandria Myers is ready to take on the challenges of competing in the collegiate track and field ranks next season. Myers recently signed a National Letter Of Intent with Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. That’s where she’ll compete in the Triathlon in the years ahead in the Keystone State against some of the top student-athletes in the country.

We’ll check in with Miss Myers to gain some insight on this true rising star who has made history in “The Gem City.”

