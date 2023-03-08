WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 7) “New Look” Palmyra Panthers Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2023 MSHSAA Baseball Season

Just Three PHS Seniors Return To The Squad From A Year Ago
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Panthers have built a proud and rich baseball tradition over the years in “The Show Me State.” PHS produced student-athletes who have gone on to the collegiate ranks and excelled on the diamond. The Panthers are now facing a few new challenges heading into the 2023 campaign. PHS has a new head coach (Branddon Crisp) now at the helm of the program, and the squad has just three seniors returning to the roster this season.

As the team enters this period of transition, they’ll be focused on building team chemistry, as well as developing their skills on the diamond as the “Orange & Black” prepare to compete against some of the top teams in the state. WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has more details from “The Flower City!”

