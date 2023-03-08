WGEM Sports Update: Tuesday (March 7) WIVC All-Conference Teams Announced For The 2022-23 IHSA Basketball Season
Brown County Hornet Hoop Standouts Cole Behymer & Sam Carr Earn All-Conference Top Honors
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Top prep basketball players from throughout the Tri-States were honored by the WIVC earlier today in the “Land of Lincoln” for their outstanding exploits on the prep hardwood during the (2022-23) hoops season! We offer a hardy “congrats” to all for a job well done.
WIVC Boys Basketball All-Conference:
First Team:
Zack Evans- West Central
Cole Behymer- Brown County
Wyatt Lipcaman- Griggsville-Perry
Michael Wilson- Routt
Nolan Killion- Routt
Aiden Neathery- Triopia
Ryan Snow- Triopia
Chance Little- West Central
Sam Carr- Brown County
Will Merwin- Routt
Second Team:
Dylan Pembrook- Greenfield
Talon Albrecht- Greenfield
Conner Longnecker- Calhoun
Lane Lipcaman- Griggsville-Perry
Michael Myers- Griggsville-Perry
Kaiden Breckon- Carrollton
Colby Wort- Brown County
Jadon Howard- West Central
Chase Caselton- Calhoun
Bryson Mossman- Routt
WIVC Girls Basketball All-Conference
First Team:
Katey Flynn- Brown County
Bryleigh Fox- West Central
Lauren Flowers- Carrollton
Kylie Kinser- Greenfield
Klare Flynn- Brown County
Kate Zipprich- Calhoun
Cami Hurt- Routt
Brylee Lawson- West Central
Audrey Gilman- Calhoun
Paige Henson- Carrollton
Second Team:
Gracie Heddew- Brown County
Megan Reynolds- Triopia
Jaelyn Hill- Calhoun
Paige Wombles- Pleasant Hill/Western
Naomi Lansaw- Greenfield
Ava Wombles- Pleasant Hill/Western
Ashlee Markert- Brown County
Lilly Geirnaeirt- Routt
Gabby Sievers- West Central
Lila Simon- Calhoun
