WGEM Sports Update: Tuesday (March 7) WIVC All-Conference Teams Announced For The 2022-23 IHSA Basketball Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Top prep basketball players from throughout the Tri-States were honored by the WIVC earlier today in the “Land of Lincoln” for their outstanding exploits on the prep hardwood during the (2022-23) hoops season! We offer a hardy “congrats” to all for a job well done.

WIVC Boys Basketball All-Conference:

First Team:

Zack Evans- West Central

Cole Behymer- Brown County

Wyatt Lipcaman- Griggsville-Perry

Michael Wilson- Routt

Nolan Killion- Routt

Aiden Neathery- Triopia

Ryan Snow- Triopia

Chance Little- West Central

Sam Carr- Brown County

Will Merwin- Routt

Second Team:

Dylan Pembrook- Greenfield

Talon Albrecht- Greenfield

Conner Longnecker- Calhoun

Lane Lipcaman- Griggsville-Perry

Michael Myers- Griggsville-Perry

Kaiden Breckon- Carrollton

Colby Wort- Brown County

Jadon Howard- West Central

Chase Caselton- Calhoun

Bryson Mossman- Routt

WIVC Girls Basketball All-Conference

First Team:

Katey Flynn- Brown County

Bryleigh Fox- West Central

Lauren Flowers- Carrollton

Kylie Kinser- Greenfield

Klare Flynn- Brown County

Kate Zipprich- Calhoun

Cami Hurt- Routt

Brylee Lawson- West Central

Audrey Gilman- Calhoun

Paige Henson- Carrollton

Second Team:

Gracie Heddew- Brown County

Megan Reynolds- Triopia

Jaelyn Hill- Calhoun

Paige Wombles- Pleasant Hill/Western

Naomi Lansaw- Greenfield

Ava Wombles- Pleasant Hill/Western

Ashlee Markert- Brown County

Lilly Geirnaeirt- Routt

Gabby Sievers- West Central

Lila Simon- Calhoun

