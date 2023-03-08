WGEM Sports Update: Tuesday (March 7) WIVC All-Conference Teams Announced For The 2022-23 IHSA Basketball Season

Brown County Hornet Hoop Standouts Cole Behymer & Sam Carr Earn All-Conference Top Honors
Tri-State Student-Athletes From The IHSA Hardwood Honored By The WIVC Earlier Today For Their...
Tri-State Student-Athletes From The IHSA Hardwood Honored By The WIVC Earlier Today For Their Outstanding Play On The Hardwood(WITN Sports)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Top prep basketball players from throughout the Tri-States were honored by the WIVC earlier today in the “Land of Lincoln” for their outstanding exploits on the prep hardwood during the (2022-23) hoops season! We offer a hardy “congrats” to all for a job well done.

WIVC Boys Basketball All-Conference:

First Team:

Zack Evans- West Central

Cole Behymer- Brown County

Wyatt Lipcaman- Griggsville-Perry

Michael Wilson- Routt

Nolan Killion- Routt

Aiden Neathery- Triopia

Ryan Snow- Triopia

Chance Little- West Central

Sam Carr- Brown County

Will Merwin- Routt

Second Team:

Dylan Pembrook- Greenfield

Talon Albrecht- Greenfield

Conner Longnecker- Calhoun

Lane Lipcaman- Griggsville-Perry

Michael Myers- Griggsville-Perry

Kaiden Breckon- Carrollton

Colby Wort- Brown County

Jadon Howard- West Central

Chase Caselton- Calhoun

Bryson Mossman- Routt

WIVC Girls Basketball All-Conference

First Team:

Katey Flynn- Brown County

Bryleigh Fox- West Central

Lauren Flowers- Carrollton

Kylie Kinser- Greenfield

Klare Flynn- Brown County

Kate Zipprich- Calhoun

Cami Hurt- Routt

Brylee Lawson- West Central

Audrey Gilman- Calhoun

Paige Henson- Carrollton

Second Team:

Gracie Heddew- Brown County

Megan Reynolds- Triopia

Jaelyn Hill- Calhoun

Paige Wombles- Pleasant Hill/Western

Naomi Lansaw- Greenfield

Ava Wombles- Pleasant Hill/Western

Ashlee Markert- Brown County

Lilly Geirnaeirt- Routt

Gabby Sievers- West Central

Lila Simon- Calhoun

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 7) Palmyra Panthers Gearing Up For The New 2023 MSHSAA Baseball Season In The Flower City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
PHS Panthers Return 3 Seniors to The MSHSAA Diamond This Season In The Flower City

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 1) Camp Point Central Panthers Tip Off Against Peoria Christian In Bushnell At The IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Panthers Continue Rolling On The IHSA Post-Season Hardwood

Sports

Peoria Christian vs. Camp Point Central (Class 1A Sectional Semifinals)

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 1) Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Highland Football Standout Devin Stutsman Signs With The Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton College

Sports

Highland Football standout Devin Stutsman signs with Culver-Stockton

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 6) QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Preparing For The Start Of The 2023 Season On The IHSA Pitch

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Will Open The 2023 Season On The Road Against Hannibal

Sports

Lady Blue Devils soccer team prep for the 2023 season

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Monday (March 6) Quincy University Hawks Volleyball Team Falls To Defeat In Five Sets At Pepsi Arena

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Volleyball Team Falls To Defeat At Pepsi Arena

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 6) Quincy University Infielder Gino D’Alessio Selected As The Great Lakes Valley Conference Player Of The Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Shortstop Earns GLVC Player Of The Week Top Honor