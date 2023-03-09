Ameren Illinois to make upgrades in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - Ameren Illinois crews will be making upgrades in and around Macomb throughout the spring and well into the summer.

Ameren officials reported crews will replace steel pipelines and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.

Ameren awarded the job to a diverse contractor, InterCon Construction, a women-owned business. InterCon crews will upgrade nearly two miles of natural gas pipelines from the 1960s and about 110 individual customers’ natural gas services.

The upgrades will occur in the northwest part of town. The total project investment is nearly $1 million. All work should be completed by early August.

Phase 1- Construction will begin in May. Work will be done on University Drive, West Kurlene Drive, Penny Lane, and the south portion of Jana Road.

Phase 2- Crews will begin work in June Work will be done on the north portion of Jana Road and along Hickory Bow.

For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual services over to their new services just before the work is completed.

Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests the service. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances at no charge.

“These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers,” said Langston Rose, Region Director of Gas Operations. “Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Macomb. We have seven full-time natural gas professionals in Macomb who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects.”

Ameren Illinois is asking motorists driving through these local neighborhoods to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees working near the streets and to slow down in the work zone.

