Another One!

QUINCY (WGEM) - Things will be quiet on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be another storm system, which approaches the tri-state area on Saturday. This system is very similar to the system that rolled through the area on Thursday. Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening looks mainly like rain although there could be a little bit of sleet or wet snow in the northern tier, of the area.

Snow is possible Saturday (Brian inman)

More than one forecast model is showing minor snow accumulation, late Saturday for the very northern tier of the tri-state region.

Temps will remain seasonably cool (Brian inman)

The system then will exit, and temperatures will remain seasonably cool through the early part of next week. We are seeing some indications that temperatures will warm Wednesday and Thursday to above normal into the mid-50s.

