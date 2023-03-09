State billiards championship returns to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Big tourist draws are starting up again in Quincy with the 26th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships returning to the city for the second year in a row.

Kicking off at the Oakley-Lindsay Center March 15 through the 19, those at the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau say they are expecting 900 participants, 200 more than last year.

Local hotels and businesses are already preparing for the hundreds of people expected to make their way to Quincy next week.

Atrium on Third Hotel Manager Debbie Vollbracht said all 144 of their hotel rooms were booked when the tournament came to town last year. She said all their rooms are booked up again this year.

She said they are glad the tournament brings business to the area.

“I think it’ll help out a lot, with just restaurants and stores themselves. And for the hotels to bring all this business to Quincy,” Vollbracht said.

City tourism officials said last year’s event brought up to $1 million in total dollars to the city. See Quincy Executive Director Holly Cain said this year, they expect the tournament to generate up to $1.2 million to Quincy downtown area.

She said organizers liked the convention center and the affordability of food and hotel in the area, which was a factor in them wanting to return. She said they had to be competitive to secure it again for this year.

“It was a bidding process, but we were able to secure it,” Cain said. “We did get our Bet on Q funding from our city food and beverage tax so that was helpful in securing and being able to pay for the naming rights again to have it here and you know we were going up against the suburbs of Chicago that definitely had the cash to also send out, but we were competitive.”

The success of this event, along with Bet on Q funds have helped attract other events to the area. She said they’ve also managed to secure their Youth Tournament that begins at the end of July as well as a state Beekeepers Convention later in the summer.

Other events that are coming during spring is the HOOPS Midwest Basket tournament, baseball tournaments and Q-Town as well.

The tournament is at the Oakley-Lindsay Civic Center March 15-19.

