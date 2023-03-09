Bond set at $100K for Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Bond was set at $100,000 for the Quincy woman who was taken into custody Wednesday night following a shots fired incident on the north side of the city.

Chaunessi Cano, 20, faces a Class 1 felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm in addition to a Class 3 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cano’s first appearance on both charges is scheduled for March 20.

The Quincy Police Department said officers were first dispatched to the 1100 block of Lind Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday after callers reported hearing shots fired.

Illinois State Police said they believed the shooting involved a pistol and shotgun. State Police said shotgun shells were found on the scene.

Cano was arrested after a search warrant was served and a firearm was found at 619 Harrison Drive in Quincy.

Cano previously was arrested in January following another shots fired incident in the area of 8th and State streets where a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Cano was charged with aggravated battery and mob action following that incident.

For the January incident, court records show Cano pleaded guilty to mob action; the aggravated battery charge was dropped. Cano received credit for time served of 34 days and was placed on 24 months of probation.

