Camp Kroc registration to open early

By Mattison Norris
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting Camp Kroc, but this year’s registration is changing up just a bit.

Camp Kroc will be opening registration early due to an increased demand for a spot.

Monday, March 13 will be the application launch day this year instead of the annual April 1 date.

Kroc Center officials encourage parents to apply as soon as possible because spaces are limited. The camp will have room for 120 children.

Kroc Center Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon said they have had a high number of phone calls already with parents trying to sign up early to reserve a spot.

”Initially they’ll come in to the control desk and get a registration form for them to fill out that gives us all the information we need to know about their child to help them succeed in our program and then they need to pay for that first or second week to really secure their spot,” Logsdon said. “And then after that they can go online to pay or they can call over the phone and not necessarily have to be at the desk for that.”

The summer camp will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starts June 5 and ends on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Center St Shooting Incident
Hannibal Police respond to shots fired incident on Center Street
Jacob T. Wilson
Hannibal man charged following Monday’s officer-involved shooting incident
3200 block of Gross Gables outside Robert Schmidt's home on Feb. 17 2022.
Quincy teen sentenced to 27 years for grandfather’s murder
Police presence at 11th and Lind Streets.
Quincy Police respond to a shots-fired incident
Benjamin Trane
Former Midwest Academy owner surrenders to Lee County Sheriff

Latest News

Free job interview workshops coming to Macomb
Free job interview workshops coming to Macomb
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy
Griggsville-Perry sophomore class collecting shoe donations to raise money for school, help...
Griggsville-Perry sophomore class collecting shoe donations to raise money for school, help developing countries