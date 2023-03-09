Camp Kroc registration to open early

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Salvation Army Kroc Center is hosting Camp Kroc, but this year’s registration is changing up just a bit.

Camp Kroc will be opening registration early due to an increased demand for a spot.

Monday, March 13 will be the application launch day this year instead of the annual April 1 date.

Kroc Center officials encourage parents to apply as soon as possible because spaces are limited. The camp will have room for 120 children.

Kroc Center Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon said they have had a high number of phone calls already with parents trying to sign up early to reserve a spot.

”Initially they’ll come in to the control desk and get a registration form for them to fill out that gives us all the information we need to know about their child to help them succeed in our program and then they need to pay for that first or second week to really secure their spot,” Logsdon said. “And then after that they can go online to pay or they can call over the phone and not necessarily have to be at the desk for that.”

The summer camp will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starts June 5 and ends on Aug. 11.

