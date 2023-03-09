Griggsville-Perry sophomore class collecting shoe donations to raise money for school, help developing countries

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re getting ready to clean out your closet ahead of spring, don’t toss out those old shoes just yet. There’s a way you can make a difference right here in the Tri-States.

Starting next week, Griggsville-Perry sophomores are hosting a fundraiser through the Shoe Us The Love campaign.

They are asking the community to drop off new, gently worn or used shoes.

Donated shoes are then given to families through Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business partners) in developing countries with scarce opportunities who then have a chance to sell them back and stimulate the economy.

“It’s what they are calling micro-entrepreneurs,” said GPHS sophomore sponsor Cindy Conkright. “They will be selling shoes to people in their countries so that they get a hand up and not a hand out. So, I think it’s a win-win situation for everybody.”

Conkright said the school also gets a cut of the funds to help them raise money for school trips and prom.

“They will take the shoes and make sure they are all okay,” Conkright said. “And then write us a check for X amount of dollars. And, I mean, it’s pretty easy and I figure everybody’s got extra shoes in their closet that they’re ready to get rid of.”

The school will collect shoes beginning on Monday, March 13.

Drop-off boxes will be set outside the high school’s entrances during school hours.

Conkright said they will also have a drop-off drive on April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the high school’s south entrance.

“If you want to drive up, we’ll just run up and grab the shoes out of the car and you don’t even have to get out,” Conkright said.

The final drop-off day is May 13.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.