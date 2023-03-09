Hospital Reports: March 9, 2023

Deaths:

Bobette Joice Miller, age 69, of Quincy died March 8 at Timber Point Nursing Home in Camp Point.

Bradley Lynn Farr, age 61, of Canton, MO died March 7 at Blessing Hospital.

Arthur Andrew Conners Jr, age 75, of Quincy died March 8 in his home surrounded by family.

Tom Fleer, age 72, of Lewistown, Mo died March 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Connie Sue Waters, age 77, of O’Fallon, MO died March 7 in St. Luke Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.

Births:

No births to report.

