MSHP investigating death at Monroe County Jail
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into a death Wednesday at the Monroe County Jail.
A jail staff member on Thursday morning confirmed the death but refused to release any further information and said MSHP was handling the investigation.
Calls to the Missouri State Highway Patrol have not yet been returned.
