Pittsfield Fire Dept. hosting father-daughter dance

Pittsfield Fire Dept.
Pittsfield Fire Dept.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County fire department wants to raise money and give firefighters a chance to spend time with their families.

On Saturday, the Pittsfield Fire Department is putting on a Father-Daughter Dance at the Crossroads Center. The red carpet-themed event will include food, crafts, a dance lesson and more, so girls can feel like princesses while spending time with the person they consider a father figure.

Proceeds from the night will go back into the fire department.

“Our husbands dedicate a lot of time to the fire department,” co-organizer Beth White said. “Their daughters sometimes miss out when their dad has to get called away to an event. They might miss a ball game or a recital. And we want the firemen to have a night where they can just have some time one-on-one with their daughters.”

White said the event isn’t limited to fathers and daughters. Sometimes uncles will come with their nieces or grandfathers with their granddaughters to name a few examples.

“Sometimes entire generations will come like fathers, daughters and their granddaughters,” White said.

White said mothers are welcome to come and take pictures at the beginning of the event, but will then be dismissed so dads and daughters can spend time alone.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event officially kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Center 125 W Jefferson St.

Pre-registration is not a requirement, however you can reach out to the Pittsfield Fire Department for other inquiries.

