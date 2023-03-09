Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy

By Mattison Norris
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new development might be coming soon to the heart of Quincy. On March 6, the Finance Committee Meeting discussed the potential of building a new 34-unit townhome complex.

The two-story building would go in the empty two acre lot on the corner of 8th and Jersey in the district in downtown Quincy.

The developing company that wants to purchase the land is Hw Ventures, LLC.

Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough drafts done, but the designs include a garage, courtyard and a gym.

The overall investment on the private side would sit around $7.5 million. The developer needs $900,000 from the city to upgrade the water and sewer lines and sidewalk scape.

Bevelheimer said the investment would be worth it, though.

”We know that for every residential market rate unit that exists in the downtown it generates about $15,000 per year in revenue that generates through the local economy, so you take that times 35 and you see that you have a substantial impact on the downtown annually,” Bevelheimer said.

Bevelheimer said the TIF funding would contribute around $320,000 for street scape improvements and ARPA reimbursement money for the water and sewer elements would be around $600,000.

The developer is looking to receive approval soon to get their plans in place and construction started.

The next step for the proposal will be meeting with city council on Monday, and the Planning Commission on March 28.

