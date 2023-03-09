Trivia fundraiser organized to help preserve Quincy history

By Mattison Norris
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is hosting their second annual trivia night.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., on March 18, at the St. Francis Parish Center.

In light of the event being hosted by the Historical Society, local history will be put in the mix of the general trivia topics.

The cost of a table registration is $100, with teams consisting of up to 8 players.

Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County Vice President Gabrielle Rober said due to how successful last years event was, it only made since to make it annual.

All proceeds from the event will go to the historical society’s mission of preserving local history.

“Proceeds will go back to the Historical Society and we use some of those monies to preserve our historical landmarks, keeping up with the John Wood Mansion, our other location, the History museum on the square,” Rober said. “So preserving that for generations to come.”

To register a team and secure a table, you can call the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County at 217-222-1835 or go to either of their locations.

