WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 8) John Wood Blazers Open Region 24 Tournament On The Hardwood Against Spoon River
JWCC Set To Tip-Off Against The Snappers At 6:00 PM In Canton, Illinois
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The post-season has arrived on the college hardwood for the Blazers of John Wood. JWCC Head coach Brad Hoyt has his (15-15) squad on the hardwood facing Spoon River College for the third time this season.
The two teams split their regular season series with each team posting a victory on their home court. WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga is in Canton with more insight on this highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown.
