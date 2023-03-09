WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 8) Pike County (2022-23) All-Conference Team Announced From The IHSA Prep Hardwood
Twi Payson-Seymour Indians Receive Top All-Conference Honors For Their Outstanding Performances On The IHSA Hardwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -On the prep hardwood, several Tr-State players from the Pike County area turned in outstanding efforts this season. Several of them were recognized as members of the (2022-23) Pike County All-Conference Basketball Team.
Two members of the Payson-Seymour squad made the All-Conference honor roll. Three members of the Griggsville-Perry basketball program were also recognized. We’ll have details on the players in the locval prep sports spotlight.
