WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 8) Pike County (2022-23) All-Conference Team Announced From The IHSA Prep Hardwood

Twi Payson-Seymour Indians Receive Top All-Conference Honors For Their Outstanding Performances On The IHSA Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -On the prep hardwood, several Tr-State players from the Pike County area turned in outstanding efforts this season. Several of them were recognized as members of the (2022-23) Pike County All-Conference Basketball Team.

Two members of the Payson-Seymour squad made the All-Conference honor roll. Three members of the Griggsville-Perry basketball program were also recognized. We’ll have details on the players in the locval prep sports spotlight.

