Widespread rain today. Some will see sleet/snow mixing in though.

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first half of the morning will be cloudy but dry. Morning temperatures are pretty mild for this time of year as we are in the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs for the day will happen this morning, before falling into the 30s for the rest of the day.

There is a weak low pressure system to our south, near New Mexico. This low pressure will slide to our south today. Rain is expected to arrive this morning. However, with some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere some of that rain will initially evaporate before it can reach the ground. As moisture continues to increase through the morning hours though, that rain will eventually reach the ground. The rain will first arrive on the western tier, before spreading eastward into the rest of the Tri-States. Heading into the late morning/early afternoon, the rain will be pretty much widespread. Most of the rain will be light to steady, but there could be a few pockets of moderate rain. Once we get into the afternoon hours, some areas could see some sleet or snow mixing in with the rain as temperatures cool. This would include counties such as Clark, northern Lewis, northern Knox, and Scotland County in Missouri; Lee County in Iowa; northern Adams, Hancock, McDonough, and Schuyler County in Illinois. Models show a few hours of just straight snow/sleet for those areas but with temperatures near the ground above 35°, some of that sleet/snow will melt into rain drops on the way down. There could still be some very minor accumulations of up to 1″ for the far northern tier (counties such as Scotland and Clark in Missouri, Lee County in Iowa, and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois). The rain will come to an end gradually this evening from west to east. The rain should be done for everyone by 7 PM/8 PM. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals will range from a tenth of an inch to three tenths of an inch. However, Lee County in Iowa could be just shy of a half inch.

Winds will be out of the east today. Sustained winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected with a few gusts up to 22 mph. Tonight, winds could gust up to 25 mph.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.