Yard waste pick-up to resume end of March

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Central Service office said yard waste pick-up will resume on March 20.

Officials said the service stops in the winter and begins again in the spring, because it’s not common for residents to collect a lot of yard waste in the colder months.

Quincy’s Superintendent of Sanitation, John Schafer, said there are only certain items that are acceptable to be collected.

“Grass clippings, leaves, you can put sticks in there, they just can’t be over two inches in diameter or over four foot long but pretty much any kind of stuff, something like that that would be compostable,” Schafer said.

Schafer said the city provides this service to residents because it’s another way to recycle.

