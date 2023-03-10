2023 Hannibal Chocolate Extravaganza kicks off

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal event that kicked off on Friday morning is attracting chocolate lovers from all over. It’s Hannibal’s 2023 Chocolate Extravaganza, which is going on all weekend.

Event coordinator Meagan Garey said attendees are issued a passport that highlights participating businesses that offer different treats.

“There are lots of events going on this year,” Garey said. “We have a pretty full roster of different things going on. We haven’t done too much of that in the past. And, a lot of the same local participating businesses that we know and love and new ones, too.”

Garey said Chocolate Extravaganza is a great way to boost the economy in one of the slowest points of the year.

“Someone this morning said they drove 6 hours to be here,” Garey said. “So it’s a good, crowd-pleasing event.”

The extravaganza runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

