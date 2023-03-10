Adams County Board provides ARPA funds update

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County received about $12 million total in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Half of that was distributed to the county in May 2021, the other half in May 2022.

Adams County officials held a meeting on Monday to update about eight new board members on the variety of projects that have been completed with the funds.

Vice Chairman of the County Board, Bret Austin, said about 35 local projects, relative to information technology, infrastructure, wastewater treatment and community outreach, have reaped the benefits of the ARPA funding.

Austin said there was a focus on the infrastructure of rural Adams County areas, to improve life for community members.

“We focused on the infrastructure stuff and you know hopefully the fruit that’ll come from that is that those townships, those areas can grow, maintain their population and have good quality in their community for where they want to live,” Austin said.

Austin said a public finance meeting will be held here, where details on projects will be discussed before that document is released.

That meeting will happen at 6:00 p.m., Monday, at the Adams County Courthouse in the County Board Room.

If you’re not able to make it to that finance meeting, Austin said a document with details on all the projects benefitting from the county’s ARPA funds will soon be available to the public.

