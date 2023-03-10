Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 11th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jeanie Keller

Ange Heming

Cora Wheeler

Walter Jones Sr.

Kaleb VaLeu

Hailey Awerkamp

Larry Collard

Kim Schneider

Tisha Bailey

Kody Cutkomp

Peggy Duesterhaus

Kendra Sherwood

Delinda Mulch

Fred Kientzle

Donna Arthur

Lauren White

Margaret Hunter

Barbie Harris

Austin Curry

Kevin Travis

Edward Kircher

Dick Knuffman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 10th, 2023

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 10, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital reports for March 10.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports: March 9, 2023

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Reports for March 9, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 9th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 8th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports: March 8, 2023

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital reports for March 8.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 7th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 7, 2023

Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report, March 7, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 6th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 5th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com