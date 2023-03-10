Bond set at $25K for Rushville man cited for unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic battery

RUSHVILLE Ill. (WGEM) – A 42-year-old Rushville man appeared Friday morning for a probable cause hearing via Zoom at the Schuyler County Courthouse.

Schuyler County State’s Attorney Chuck Laegeler said Anthony Capeles was cited for unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic battery (with strangulation).

Capeles’ bond was set at $25,000, according to Laegeler.

Mr. Capeles, who was stabbed in the incident, will make his next appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Schuyler County Courthouse.

