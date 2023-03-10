Food and clothing giveaway in Nebo

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re in a pinch and in need of basic necessities there’s a place in Nebo to get what you need over the weekend.

The D.O.G. House is hosting a food and clothing giveaway on Saturday, March 11.

There will be new and used clothing available from infant to adult and food boxes with meat and nonperishables. The D.O.G. House’s founder Carolyn Johns said you don’t have to be a Nebo resident to come.

“If people from Missouri want to drive over, we welcome them,” Johns said. “Anybody can come and pick up. The only thing we ask is that you pick up for yourself (and immediate family) and not for everybody else (such as friends). Be present here to get what you need.”

The giveaway goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and it’s located at 163 South Main St. No registration is required.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.