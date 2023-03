Deaths:

Juanita L. Zerby, age 85, of Mendon, IL died on March 9 at her niece’s home.

Jason Warren Lisenbee, age 50, of O’Fallon, MO died March 8 on Centereach, NY.

John “J” Marshall, age 80, of Quincy died March 8 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

