Improvement projects announced for Quincy parks

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the spring recreation season less than a month away, the Quincy Park District has approved several improvement projects at parks around the city.

Some of the upgrades include:

Parking lot expansion at Moorman Park.

Moving the restroom facility at Berrian Park closer across the road and closer to the basketball courts.

Fixing and color finishing tennis courts at South Park.

Expanding, fixing cracks and color finishing pickleball courts at Berrian Park.

Ceiling repairs, painting and tuckpointing at the large shelter at South Park.

Quincy Park District executive director Rome Frericks said a lot of work and funding goes into improving the parks.

“The board approved a little over $700,000 in capital improvements and each year, we do about $1 million worth of bond projects,” said Frericks.

He said he hopes the work will boost the experience for visitors using the parks.

“With 1,012 acres, we just want all of our park patrons to have a great first impression when they show up to the park. So maintaining and improving all of our facilities on 1,012 acres and then also making some new capital improvements,” Frericks said.

Frericks said the parks will remain open while work on the upgrades is underway, although there may be periodic closures of the tennis and pickleball courts when work begins.

Weather permitting, most city parks will be fully open by April 1.

You can find out more about improvement and programs with the Quincy Park District here.

