Industry park grant usage

By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDUSTRY, Ill (WGEM) - Major upgrades will soon be coming to Pinhook Park, after the Village of Industry recently received a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Industry Parks and Recreation Committee member, Tressa Wheeler, said the funding will be used to bring ADA accessible parking, playground equipment and restrooms.

Additionally, a walking path will surround the entire park.

”We really want people to be coming to Industry and realize there’s a lot more here to offer, and this park upgrade will bring more visitors here, more people here, which will help our community as well,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the upgrades will also bring new life to the recently reestablished Pinhook Days, a summer community event that made a return within the past few years.

Pickleball courts and a designated area for the game, Bags, will also be installed.

Wheeler expects the upgrades to come in a single phase this fall. She said certain equipment that have been memorialized will not be removed.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaunessi Cano
Two suspects taken into custody following shots fired incident
3200 block of Gross Gables outside Robert Schmidt's home on Feb. 17 2022.
Quincy teen sentenced to 27 years for grandfather’s murder
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy
Missouri investigates a death in the Monroe County Jail.
MSHP investigating death of Monroe County Jail inmate
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Winchester Police Dept.
Winchester Police Department reports vandalism; installing interview room
Winchester Police Department reports vandalism; installing interview room
Winchester Police Department reports vandalism; installing interview room
Trivia fundraiser organized to help preserve Quincy history
Trivia fundraiser organized to help preserve Quincy history
Food and clothes giveaway
Food and clothing giveaway in Nebo
Hypertension specialist at Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Dr. Carlos Urdininea said good...
Kidney health on World Kidney Day