Industry park grant usage

INDUSTRY, Ill (WGEM) - Major upgrades will soon be coming to Pinhook Park, after the Village of Industry recently received a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Industry Parks and Recreation Committee member, Tressa Wheeler, said the funding will be used to bring ADA accessible parking, playground equipment and restrooms.

Additionally, a walking path will surround the entire park.

”We really want people to be coming to Industry and realize there’s a lot more here to offer, and this park upgrade will bring more visitors here, more people here, which will help our community as well,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the upgrades will also bring new life to the recently reestablished Pinhook Days, a summer community event that made a return within the past few years.

Pickleball courts and a designated area for the game, Bags, will also be installed.

Wheeler expects the upgrades to come in a single phase this fall. She said certain equipment that have been memorialized will not be removed.

