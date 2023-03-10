Kidney health on World Kidney Day

By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), approximately one in seven adults in the United States will have, or already have, chronic kidney disease (CKD).

As Thursday is World Kidney Day, hypertension specialist at Culbertson Memorial Hospital Dr. Carlos Urdininea took the time to explain to community members how they can prevent the disease from occurring.

Urdininea said those aged 50 to 60-years old are the most common age group of patients he sees with CKD, but the problem can happen at any age.

“Because there’s really no clear signs of when a kidney is in trouble, the early detection is crucial,” Urdininea said. “It’s really important for those who have diabetes, high blood pressure or hypertension to reach out to their doctors and say, ‘How are my kidneys?’”

Urdininea urges against tobacco use and to refrain from a diet that is heavy in sodium.

For patients with diabetes, he said the ability to control blood sugar is key.

For physical activity Udininea recommends at least 30 minutes per day and to manage stress as much as possible.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaunessi Cano
Two suspects taken into custody following shots fired incident
3200 block of Gross Gables outside Robert Schmidt's home on Feb. 17 2022.
Quincy teen sentenced to 27 years for grandfather’s murder
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy
Missouri investigates a death in the Monroe County Jail.
MSHP investigating death of Monroe County Jail inmate
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Trivia fundraiser organized to help preserve Quincy history
Trivia fundraiser organized to help preserve Quincy history
Food and clothes giveaway
Food and clothing giveaway in Nebo
Parks and Recreation Committee member Tressa Wheeler said upgrades include ADA compliant...
Industry park grant usage
Kidney health on World Kidney Day
Kidney health on World Kidney Day