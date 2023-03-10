Kidney health on World Kidney Day

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), approximately one in seven adults in the United States will have, or already have, chronic kidney disease (CKD).

As Thursday is World Kidney Day, hypertension specialist at Culbertson Memorial Hospital Dr. Carlos Urdininea took the time to explain to community members how they can prevent the disease from occurring.

Urdininea said those aged 50 to 60-years old are the most common age group of patients he sees with CKD, but the problem can happen at any age.

“Because there’s really no clear signs of when a kidney is in trouble, the early detection is crucial,” Urdininea said. “It’s really important for those who have diabetes, high blood pressure or hypertension to reach out to their doctors and say, ‘How are my kidneys?’”

Urdininea urges against tobacco use and to refrain from a diet that is heavy in sodium.

For patients with diabetes, he said the ability to control blood sugar is key.

For physical activity Udininea recommends at least 30 minutes per day and to manage stress as much as possible.

