Local superintendent concerned with proposed federal school meal guidelines

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) - The USDA has proposed an update to nutritional standards that would lower the amount of sodium and sugar in school meals, similar to efforts done back in 2010 with the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act.

Lewis County C-1 School District Superintendent John French said if approved, the new rules would take effect in the fall of 2025, giving school districts time to make the changes.

“There’s kind of a phased-in approach they’ve listed to meet stricter guidelines every couple of years and there’s probably mixed feelings across the nation on whether that’s an acceptable approach or not,” he said. “It’s kind of trying to make it so it’s not like in 2010 it was like, just rip a band aid off you have to do this.”

French said while healthier meals are good for student health, there are concerns over the changes.

When similar guidelines regarding healthier lunches were implemented in 2010, both French and district food services officials said students tended to throw away the lunches instead of eating them.

Under the proposed rules, the sodium content of both breakfast and lunch would have to be reduced every two years, depending on grade level. For sugar, breakfast, cereals couldn’t have any more than six grams of added sugar per dry ounce, yogurts couldn’t have more than 12 grams of added sugars per six ounces and flavored milk couldn’t have no more than 10 grams of added sugars per eight fluid ounces.

In fall of 2027, the rules would limit the overall added sugars to the weekly menu to less than 10% of calories per meal.

French said the rules could limit what food they could serve. For example, common cereals like Honey Nut Cheerios and Frosted Flakes would have too much sugar. He said it would also limit the types of yogurt and milk they could buy.

He said they would also have to change their lunch menu to fit the proposed guidelines.

French said there are also concerns that the supply chain and availability of foods or ingredients, especially for rural districts that had already been experiencing problems, even before COVID.

“Certain health foods, which tend to be much more expensive are more readily available say in California or Arizona or states like that,” he said. “For us, some of that stuff is not readily available.”

French said he’s talked to school officials from Missouri and other states, who are also expressing concerns. He said he would like to see more time in between phases to allow the supply of food that can fit those guidelines to be available.

He said with the difficulty in obtaining the supplies or food, he hopes there could be some money available to help them get the food or resources they need to fit the guidelines.

The USDA is still looking for feedback and comments on the proposed rules, so they are subject to change.

