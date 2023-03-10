Mayor Mike Troup delivers State of the City address

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mayor Mike Troup shared his vision for the year ahead in Quincy as part of the annual State of the City address Friday afternoon.

Throughout the speech, Troup highlighted several accomplishments including improvements at the Quincy Regional Airport, the opening of 48 new businesses and the lowest city property tax levy rate in more than 40 years.

Troup also applauded progress on upgrading the municipal barge dock, the expected 2023 opening of Target and the continuing improvement of infrastructure including the replacement of 5.7 miles of streets, 8,000ft+ of water lines and 3,000ft+ of sewer lines.

In addition to the accomplishments, Mayor Troup also spoke of the challenges facing the city, including protecting against future cyber incidents, reducing local crime and building more housing.

“Affordable living, condos, townhomes, fair market rentals... we don’t have an adequate supply of any housing. So it’s not just pick one, in all categories, we could use more housing,” said Troup.

He said the lack of housing impacts the job market in the city as well.

“All of our large industries are looking for hundreds of more employees and we’ve heard from the industry that employees have accepted their offer, but will come once they find housing,” said Troup.

Troup is also looking to expand the number of hotel rooms in the city to help bring more events to the city and to boost tourism.

When it comes to public safety, Troup said he wanted to see a bigger police presence given the recent spate of crime, but he said he is confident in the community’s law enforcement.

“Overall law enforcement is doing a great job. I think Quincians can be very comfortable with the Quincy Police Department with everything that is going on,” said Troup.

He said Quincy police continues to investigate the various crime incidents and he urges patience as investigators take their time collecting evidence and putting a solid case together.

Overall, Troup said he is proud of the work over the last year, and he is excited for Quincy’s future.

“We’re in great shape. Quincy’s strong, we’re set for further growth and expansion. I think we’ve got some awesome opportunities in every category. We’ve got industries looking to relocate here, we have retailers looking to come into Quincy... there’s a lot of activity that is really in the early stages, but it’s an exciting time,” said Troup.

