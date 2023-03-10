Next weather system arrives over the weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our morning a little cooler, with temperatures for everyone in the 30s. Winds are coming out the northwest at about 5 to 16 mph. Through the morning and early afternoon, we could have a few winds gusts up to 26 mph. When you head out the door, these winds will carry your body heat away from you making it feel colder than it really is. Therefore, wind chill values are in the 20s. As we head through the day you may see the sun trying to peak through a few times, but overall it will be another rather cloudy day as low-level stratus clouds sit over much of the region. Due to the cool northwesterly winds and the cloud cover, temperatures will not be able to warm up very well. Highs for Macomb will be near 39° with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 40s. In the afternoon and evening hours, wind chills will be in the 30s. As we head into tonight, most models show the low-level clouds starting to break apart and clear out some. After that partial clearing though, some mid to high-level clouds will begin to move into the area ahead of our next weather system. Nighttime lows will be colder, in the upper 20s to low 30s depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Our next weather system is currently coming ashore over the pacific northwest. This system is expected to bring us some precipitation tomorrow. Tomorrow morning and early afternoon looks to remain dry. We will have some dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere that will delay the start time of the precipitation. Moisture will gradually push into the Tri-States from the west to the east. Once the atmosphere can get saturated enough, we should start to see some rain falling in the late afternoon. The rain will first be seen by those on the western tier, before it gradually spreads eastward into the rest of the Tri-States. This rain will then continue into the evening and nighttime hours. However , one thing we will be keeping a close eye on will be the possibility for portions of the Tri-States to see some snow or sleet to mix in with the rain. Further up in the atmosphere, it will be cold enough for snow to form. That means if you look at a radar tomorrow, it may appear that it is snowing. By going outside, you would probably see mainly rain with the chance of some snowflakes/sleet pellets mixed in. We will have to watch this system carefully tonight and tomorrow morning as a small shift in temperatures could led to a bit more snow.

The precipitation should clear the entire area by about midnight.

