Plainville man faces additional child pornography charges
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff reported Friday that additional charges of possession of child pornography had been assessed and filed against a Plainville man.
The sheriff’s office reported that 43-year-old Joshua Cress was arrested Friday and charged with 3 new counts of possession of child pornography.
Cress had been arrested on Jan. 5, 2023 for a single charge of possession of child pornography.
According to court records, Cress had posted a bond of $15,000.00 on Jan. 5.
Cress has been lodged at the Adams County Jail on a bond of $300,000.
