Plainville man faces additional child pornography charges

PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff reported Friday that additional charges of possession of child pornography had been assessed and filed against a Plainville man.

The sheriff’s office reported that 43-year-old Joshua Cress was arrested Friday and charged with 3 new counts of possession of child pornography.

Cress had been arrested on Jan. 5, 2023 for a single charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court records, Cress had posted a bond of $15,000.00 on Jan. 5.

Cress has been lodged at the Adams County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

