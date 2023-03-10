Plainville man faces additional child pornography charges

Joshua Cress
Joshua Cress(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff reported Friday that additional charges of possession of child pornography had been assessed and filed against a Plainville man.

The sheriff’s office reported that 43-year-old Joshua Cress was arrested Friday and charged with 3 new counts of possession of child pornography.

Cress had been arrested on Jan. 5, 2023 for a single charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court records, Cress had posted a bond of $15,000.00 on Jan. 5.

Cress has been lodged at the Adams County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy man faces seven charges of criminal sexual behavior
Chaunessi Cano
Two suspects taken into custody following shots fired incident
Missouri investigates a death in the Monroe County Jail.
MSHP investigating death of Monroe County Jail inmate
Chaunessi Cano
Bond set at $100K for Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy

Latest News

One project will be expanding and fixing the pickleball court at Berrian Park.
Improvement projects announced for Quincy parks
John Coultas
Pleasant Hill man arrested for possession of child pornography
Anthony Capeles
Bond set at $25K for Rushville man cited for unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic battery
Isaiah Mikkelson
Police: Alleged sexual abuse by youth leader occurred in Quincy church