Pleasant Hill man arrested for possession of child pornography

John Coultas
John Coultas(Illinois State Police)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested John Coultas, 29, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., on Friday for possession of child pornography.

In February of 2020, ISP started an investigation into a subject distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP investigators gathered evidence from Coultas.

In February of 2023, an advancement in technology led to the discovery of child pornography on Coultas digital devices.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren filed charges against Coultas on Friday for the possession of child pornography. A warrant for Coultas arrest was issued by Pike County Circuit Judge J. Frank McCartney.

Coultas was taken into custody by ISP DCI agents.

ISP reported Coultas remains in custody at the Pike County Jail with a bond of $400,000.

ISP said this investigation is on-going and anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.

