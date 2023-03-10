Police: Alleged sexual abuse by youth leader occurred in Quincy church

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Friday that a Quincy man who faces seven charges of criminal sexual behavior was a youth leader and the abuse occurred in the church he worked at.

Police reported, the investigation into 22-year-old Isaiah Mikkelson started in January 2023 after law enforcement was contacted by a parent of a juvenile that had disclosed possible sexual abuse.

Police added that the sexual abuse that has been alleged towards Mikkelson occurred at Hope Lutheran Church in Quincy, where he worked as a youth director.

Police stated during the investigation, multiple juveniles were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and an alleged abuse had happened in the church.

On Feb. 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Mikkelson for multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, involving several juvenile victims.

The initial bond was set at $200,000 before charging Mikkelson with two counts of child pornography, changing the bond to $250,000.

Mikkelson was charged on Thursday with one count of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two charges of child pornography.

Mikkelson posted bond Friday with $25,000 and was released pending his next court date on March 20.

Police say the investigation continues and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Dralle at 217-22-7710.

