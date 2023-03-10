Rain likely, wintry mix possible

Rain looks likely Saturday
Rain looks likely Saturday
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have rain in the forecast for Saturday, especially in the afternoon hours. While rain looks likely, it looks like only a quarter of an inch or less would fall in the bucket. Later on Saturday, we may see a little bit of sleet or wet snow.

Some rain may flip over to a wintry mix of sleet and wet snow Saturday late
Some rain may flip over to a wintry mix of sleet and wet snow Saturday late

The wintry mix might accumulate on grassy surfaces up to 1 inch in Quincy, McDonough county may see a little bit stronger snow total or sleet total possibly up to 2 inches. High temperatures on Sunday will top out around 40 degrees but there will be some sunshine so pretty much anything that falls will have melted away. There is a slow warming trend next week with high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday near the 60 degree mark and spring is just 10 days away.

