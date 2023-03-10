Several additions coming to Lewis Park in Bluffs

Lewis Park
Lewis Park
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - Money is coming to a Scott County town to bring more recreation to the area.

Bluffs Mayor Linda Sapp said Lewis Park will look a lot different in 2024 with several new additions including: two pickleball courts, an amphitheater, walking path, playground, shade and electrical equipment.

Sapp said the city received a $600,000 grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which will include all of the above installments.

“We got the grant because Bluffs is what they referred to as a ‘distressed community,’” Sapp said. “But it seems like a lot of the smaller communities also got it.”

Proposed park changes.
Proposed park changes.

Sapp said she’s hoping these new additions will bring new venues to the park.

“We’re hoping with this we can have movies in the park,” Sapp said. “You know, this will give people an opportunity to meet there more with more things going on.”

Sapp said work is due to start at the end of 2023.

RELATED: State announces over $2.39M in grant money for local Illinois parks

