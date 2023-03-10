Upgrades underway at Mark Twain Lake

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Visitors may notice some work being done on their next visit to the campgrounds surrounding Mark Twain Lake.

Several upgrades are underway to comfort stations, including one at Indian Creek West Boat Ramp which closed the area through March 13.

Brian Falls, park ranger at the lake with the US Army Corps of Engineers, said the new facilities will help replace the aging buildings and make them more accessible for visitors.

“We’re installing single-stall restroom facilities,” Falls said. “Each restroom will have six separate stalls in it with a shower, toilet, sink and then each building will have two ADA compliant restroom facilities with shower facilities with it as well.”

Falls said the upgrades will also help boost privacy for visitors.

“We have aging buildings here at the lake. These came with the first introduction of these facilities to the public,” Falls said. “So, we’re installing newer ones and also allowing that privacy for the customers and improving upon what we offer.”

Many of the newer facilities will also be relocated outside of the 638′ floodplain level of the lake.

Falls said although the lake does not reach flood level often, moving the buildings up will help keep them dry and safe for use during high water events.

The building demolitions should be complete by the start of the spring recreation season, with construction on new facilities set to begin during the late summer, weather permitting.

Falls said the consolidation project adds to the long list of events underway at the lake, including a Fish Habitat Project along Sandy Creek.

Fish habitat boxes will be assembled March 18 at the Frank Russell Recreation area and sank at 9 a.m. on April 1. The park is still looking for volunteers to help with these projects.

Interested volunteers can get more information by contacting Aaron Eckelkamp at 573-735-4097.

