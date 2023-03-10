WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 9) Southeastern Suns Basketball Standout Danny Stephens Selected to The Associated Press Illinois Class 1A All-State First Team

Camp Point Central Guard Nick More Also Recognized Along With West Central’s Zack Evans
Southeastern Suns Guard Danny Stephens Earns Associated Press All-State First Team Honors In...
Southeastern Suns Guard Danny Stephens Earns Associated Press All-State First Team Honors In Illinois
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Southeastern Suns basketball standout has displayed his ability to score and rebound on teh prep hardwood throughout his prep career in the “Land Of Lincoln.” The University of Missouri Walk-On also can pass, defend, and play all five positions on the hardwood when and if called upon.

Because of all those great attributes, it comes as no surprise that the 6-foot-7 guard was selected as a First Team member of the Associated Press Class 1A All-State Team on Wednesday for the state of Illinois once again. Camp Point Central’s Nick Moore also received recognition by the “AP” along with West Central junior guard Zack Evans. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 9) Unity Volleyball Standout Kyra Carothers Signs With Millikin University

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unity Volleyball Standout Kyra Carothers Signs With Millikin University

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 8) Pike County (2022-23) All-Conference Team Announced From The IHSA Prep Hardwood

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pike County All-Conference Players Announced From The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

Pike County all-conference basketball team announced

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 8) John Wood Blazers Open Region 24 Tournament On The Hardwood Against Spoon River

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:41 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Are Set To Start Region 24 Tournament Play This Evening Against Spoon River In Canton, Illinois

Latest News

Sports

John Wood Blazers region 24 tournament update

Updated: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST

Sports

Former QU pitcher Spraker set for World Baseball Classic with Great Britain

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
|
By John Potts
Spraker flew from Tampa, Fla., on Monday to Great Britain’s training site in Phoenix, Ariz.

Sports

WIU Leathernecks take on Mizzou Tigers in Columbia

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Western Illinois Leathernecks Travel To Columbia To Face The Mizzou Tigers On The Diamond

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Fall To Defeat On The Diamond Against Mizzou 6-0 In Columbia

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 7) “New Look” Palmyra Panthers Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2023 MSHSAA Baseball Season

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
New Look Palmyra Panthers Gearing Up For The Start Of The 2023 MSHSAA Baseball Season

Sports

Palmyra Panthers baseball program preps for 2023 MSHSAA season

Updated: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST