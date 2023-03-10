WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 9) Unity Volleyball Standout Kyra Carothers Signs With Millikin University

UHS Lady Mustangs Middle Hitter Set To Comete In The NCAA Division III Ranks Next Season In Decatur
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Since falling in love with the sport in the 7th grade, Unity High’s Kyra Carothers has been working hard to excel in volleyball. In fact, in talking with her coaches and parents, “hard work” has really the trademark of Kyra’s success in everything that she does, but it especially applies when she is on the volleyball court.

The talented 17-year-old, that led Unity in blocks and kills last season, is now set to take her talents to the collegiate ranks after signing with Millikin University after 2:30 pm on the UHS campus in Mendon, Illinois.

WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has more details from the heart of Mustangs Country...

