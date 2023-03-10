WGEM Sports Update: Friday (March 10) 2023 Western Illinois Football Scheduled Released Earlier Today In Macomb

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -Familiar foes and new faces highlight the 2023 Western Illinois football schedule, that was released earlier today in Macomb. The Leathernecks play 11 regular season games this fall, including the eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference slate.

Five games will be at home and six on the road. “We are very excited about our schedule for our 2023 season,” Western Illinois football coach Myers Hendrickson said. “We open a very strong non-conference schedule with an FBS opponent that won a bowl game last season. Getting to play in the best conference in Division I FCS Football, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, presents a great opportunity. “Week in and week out we get the opportunity to compete against the best programs in FCS.”

Western Illinois kicks off the season on September 2, making the trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico, facing New Mexico State. The game is the second all-time meeting between the two programs with the Aggies winning the lone contest, 31-24 in 1981.

The following weekend, the Leathernecks begin Missouri Valley Football Conference play, hosting Illinois State, on September 9. The game is in conjunction with the Western Illinois University Mega Reunion Weekend and will also serve as Senior Day for Western Illinois.

Western Illinois returns to the nonconference schedule but remains at home the following weekend, hosting Lindenwood on September 16. Lindenwood is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. The first-ever matchup between the two programs is also part of the Fifth Annual Family Day BBQ Competition.

Western Illinois closes out the nonconference schedule the following weekend, traveling to Southern Utah. Southern Utah defeated the Leathernecks 17-10 in Macomb last fall. After the bye week, the Leathernecks return to the MVFC schedule for the rest of the regular season, starting with a road trip to North Dakota on October 7. The Fighting Hawks and Leathernecks have not met since October or 2021.

Western Illinois is back at home for Homecoming on October 14, hosting Missouri State. The game also serves as Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend. Western Illinois then heads back to North Dakota, taking on North Dakota State in Fargo on October 21.

The Leathernecks host in-state rival Southern Illinois on October 28. The game against the Salukis will be Protect and Serve Recognition Day. Western Illinois then hits the road for two straight games, visiting Northern Iowa on November 4 and Indiana State on November 11 before closing out the regular season at home on November 18 against South Dakota.

2023 Western Illinois Leatherneck football schedule

9/2 at New Mexico State

9/9 vs. Illinois State* - 3 p.m. (Mega Reunion; Senior Day)

9/16 vs. Lindenwood - 6 p.m. (5th Annual Family Day BBQ Competition)

9/23 at Southern Utah

10/7 at North Dakota*

10/14 vs. Missouri State* - 3 p.m. (Homecoming & Athletic Hall of Fame)1

0/21 at North Dakota State*

10/28 vs. Southern Illinois* - 1 p.m. (Protect & Serve Recognition Day)

11/4 at Northern Iowa*

11/11 at Indiana State*11/18 vs. South Dakota* - 1 p.m.

*Missouri Valley Football Conference game

Times subject to change

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.