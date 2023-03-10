Winchester Police Department reports vandalism; installing interview room

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester law enforcement is making investments to record interviews and hopefully set up surveillance in the area.

At the council meeting on March 1, Mayor Rex McIntire said the Winchester Police Department addressed a series of vandalism cases near McGlasson Drive and are now hoping to install cameras there.

McIntire said the city also approved about $2,500 for an interview room, which will go in the police department, complete with cameras and audio devices.

“We have a room that has three desks in it for the police officers to have their own computer setup,” McIntire said. “And what we are going to do is partition off a part of that room.”

McIntire said right now the Winchester Police Department does not have a designated space of their own. By law, juveniles who are brought in for questions have to be recorded.

“We can use it for adults, too of course,” McIntire said. “But you definitely do for juveniles when you bring them in. And, you want it recorded on audio and video so there’s no mistake about what was said and how it was handled.”

McIntire said they plan to have the interview room installed in April.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaunessi Cano
Two suspects taken into custody following shots fired incident
3200 block of Gross Gables outside Robert Schmidt's home on Feb. 17 2022.
Quincy teen sentenced to 27 years for grandfather’s murder
Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy man faces seven charges of criminal sexual behavior
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy
Missouri investigates a death in the Monroe County Jail.
MSHP investigating death of Monroe County Jail inmate

Latest News

Several companies donated to the endowment fund to help get it started.
New endowment fund established to help keep wealth in Monroe County
New endowment fund established to help keep wealth in Monroe County
New endowment fund established to help keep wealth in Monroe County
Work at Mark Twain Lake campgrounds is part of a larger Building Consolidation Project.
Upgrades underway at Mark Twain Lake
Upgrades underway at Mark Twain Lake
Upgrades underway at Mark Twain Lake