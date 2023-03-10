Winchester Police Department reports vandalism; installing interview room

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester law enforcement is making investments to record interviews and hopefully set up surveillance in the area.

At the council meeting on March 1, Mayor Rex McIntire said the Winchester Police Department addressed a series of vandalism cases near McGlasson Drive and are now hoping to install cameras there.

McIntire said the city also approved about $2,500 for an interview room, which will go in the police department, complete with cameras and audio devices.

“We have a room that has three desks in it for the police officers to have their own computer setup,” McIntire said. “And what we are going to do is partition off a part of that room.”

McIntire said right now the Winchester Police Department does not have a designated space of their own. By law, juveniles who are brought in for questions have to be recorded.

“We can use it for adults, too of course,” McIntire said. “But you definitely do for juveniles when you bring them in. And, you want it recorded on audio and video so there’s no mistake about what was said and how it was handled.”

McIntire said they plan to have the interview room installed in April.

