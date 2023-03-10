Winchester signs on with new electric provider at a lower rate

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester residents are getting some relief in their electric bills. Mayor Rex McIntire said he just signed an 18-month contract with Constellation Energy with a 5-10% rate less than what residents are currently paying.

“The nice thing about it is that it’s locked in for those 18 months,” McIntire said. “So there won’t be any raises in the cost of electricity for our residents.”

McIntire said while it may not seem like a major price drop, it was a deal the city could not pass up.

“The way things are going with this inflation situation, you just don’t know what can happen next,” McIntire said. “We were fortunate this season that we got through winter without a natural gas price increase which we suffered from before.”

McIntire said residents can opt out and stay with their current provider if they wish.

He said the contract is due to start in the spring.

