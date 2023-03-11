Annual breakfast raises funds to provide summer camp for disabled individuals

PALOMA, Ill. (WGEM) - There are now more resources to help children and adults with disabilities enjoy a summer camp experience.

On Saturday morning, the Coatsburg Lions Club held their 53rd annual whole hog breakfast in Paloma.

Attendees got served the works: eggs, pancakes and sausage.

Lions Club member David Dickhut said they were raising money for summer Camp Callahan at Lake Saukenauk. It’s a nonprofit program for children and adults with disabilities to enjoy the great outdoors.

“It’s pretty big,” Dickhut said. “They have over 200 people go there. And they have a lot of help, a lot of one-on-one campers with counselors. And they get away for a week for their summer vacation.”

Dickhut said money also goes toward other improvements in the community on a needs basis.

The breakfast raises about $5,000 annually.

