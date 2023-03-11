Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy man faces seven charges of criminal sexual behavior
Chaunessi Cano
Two suspects taken into custody following shots fired incident
Missouri investigates a death in the Monroe County Jail.
MSHP investigating death of Monroe County Jail inmate
Chaunessi Cano
Bond set at $100K for Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
The Board of Directors of Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum are working to bring the last turbine from...
Keokuk museum board receives grant for turbine project
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
Orbeez gun
Police see increase in calls about toy guns