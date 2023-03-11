Hannibal’s Chocolate Extravaganza sees uptick in attendees

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Chocolate lovers from all over the Tri-States are coming out to Hannibal this weekend to enjoy a day of shopping and treats at the 2023 Chocolate Extravaganza.

Mississippi Marketplace’s owner Linda Studer said this year’s event has been busier than usual with warmer weather and lower gas prices on her side.

“I think people are ready for something to do,” Studer said. “They’re ready to come out, they’re ready for spring.”

Studer said each year, the event brings hundreds into her store making up for one of the slowest points in the year.

Even so, Studer said revenue has been up this year comparing to last year.

“There are more people out,” Studer said. “There are more people spending money and there are just more people ready to shop.”

Event organizer Meagan Garey said a portion of the profits from the weekend go directly back to the merchants and toward other ways to benefit Hannibal.

“A portion of it goes to the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council,” Garey said. “Which goes into supporting a lot of the other festivals downtown as well as downtown area beautification.”

Garey said looking ahead, she expects 2023 to be a good year for revenue as Hannibal kicks off future events like Twain on Main and the Steam Punk Festival.

“It’s been certainly better than last year,” Garey said. “Here at the Mark Twain Museum where I work and that seems to be across the board with everybody I’ve talked to.”

Garey said she expects the weekend to break more than 1,000 attendants.

The event will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

