‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Quincy man faces seven charges of criminal sexual behavior
Chaunessi Cano
Two suspects taken into custody following shots fired incident
Missouri investigates a death in the Monroe County Jail.
MSHP investigating death of Monroe County Jail inmate
Chaunessi Cano
Bond set at $100K for Quincy woman charged in north side shots fired incident
Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the developers only have the rough...
Plans to build new townhome in the heart of Quincy

Latest News

The Board of Directors of Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum are working to bring the last turbine from...
Keokuk museum board receives grant for turbine project
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
Orbeez gun
Police see increase in calls about toy guns
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children