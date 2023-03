Hospital Report: March 11, 2023

Deaths:

Raymond Samuel Davis, age 58, of Keokuk, died on March 8 at his home.

Dorothy R. Yackley, age 95, of Durham, Missouri, died on March 8 at Blessing Hospital.

Richard “Dick” Kansteiner, age 90, of Quincy, died on March 8 at Blessing Hospital.

Phyllis J. Lymenstull, age 97, of Quincy, died on March 10 at Good Samaritan Home.

Martha Ann Siepker, age 87, of Libertyville, Illinois, formerly of Quincy, died on March 10 at Condell Hospital.

Births:

Jermale Gavin and Sky Floyd, of Hannibal, welcomed a girl.

Kendrick Hill and Kelsey Whitaker, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Benjamin and Chloe Morelock, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Adam Rafi and Namra Amin, of Quincy, welcomed a boy

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.