Keokuk museum board receives grant for turbine project

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - America’s First Great Dam Foundation in Keokuk is receiving a $115,000 state grant for their Hydro-Electric Turbine Visitor Center Project.

The Board of Directors of Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum are working to bring the last turbine from the original Ameren Hydro-Electric Plant to Keokuk to display downtown.

The 19-ton turbine helped provide electricity, that was produced in the Keokuk-Hamilton area, to the city of St. Louis in the early 1900′s.

Vice President of the Board of the Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum, Kirk Brandenberger, said the state grant money will be used to lay concrete at the site where the turbine will be placed.

“It was the first lock and dam and hydro-electric plant on the Mississippi river so that makes it a historic event in itself,” brandenberger said. “But it was a huge project and a project that many thought could never happen and they proved that it could and it’s been working ever since.”

The state grant covers about 38% project funding.

Brandenberger said the board of directors will continue fundraising and applying for grants to raise funds in hopes that the turbine can be unveiled in Keokuk this fall.

