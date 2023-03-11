Police see increase in calls about toy guns

Orbeez gun
Orbeez gun(Volusia Sheriff's Office)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Keokuk Police Department is receiving an increased number of calls relating to toy guns.

Keokuk Police said over the last few months they’ve been getting calls from residents about kids shooting battery operated toy guns that have gel-water beads at residents without consent.

The department said shooting any person with a projectile in any form without consent could lead to criminal charges like assault.

Another issue their seeing is some kids are painting the toy guns in a dark color, resembling a real gun.

Police Chief Zeth Baum said when officers respond to a call of someone being shot with toy pellets and they arrive on scene to a gun that looks real, the situation can be a little confusing.

“They’ll remove the orange safety tips and they’ll paint them black or gray or a combination of and the goal for them is they want it to look like a real gun,” said Baum. “They don’t want us to think it’s a real gun, there’s no nefarious cause for it, but it can be confusing for officers responding to the scene.”

Baum said to stay safe and make sure you’re only shooting the toy pellets at people who are consensually partaking in your fun.

Keokuk Police have some safety tips for when your child is playing with toy guns:

  • Do not paint them to look real
  • If there is an orange or other colored tip on the gun, do not remove it
  • Don’t point toy guns at people or vehicles without that person’s consent
  • If any law enforcement officer approaches you while you’re playing with a toy gun, make sure to place it on the ground.
