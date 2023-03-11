Tri-State Winter Warm Up tractor pull returns

The roar of the garden tractors filled the Twisted W. Arena as pullers put them to the test.
By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Despite the chilly afternoon, hundreds of pullers came out to test their tractors at the second annual Tri-State Winter Warm Up.

The event took place at the Twisted W. Arena outside of Palmyra, Missouri.

Tractors of all colors and pullers of all ages put their garden tractors to the test months before the official pulling season begins.

Jon Borrowman, board member of the Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers, said the event is a fun way to bring people together during a normally quiet part of the year.

“Everybody sits around all winter and works on their tractor and they get itchy. And this is a chance for them to try it out before the season. A lot of guys are gonna go home today and change things previous to when we would start pulling in May,” said Borrowman.

He said the turnout was great with more than 280 hooks Saturday. Borrowman said the group actually had to turn potential attendees away because of the large number of registrations.

In addition to the pull, there was food served, T-shirts for sale and the North River Old Iron Club was doing a 50/50 raffle to help support the Great River Honor Flight.

Another member of the Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers, Mark Neil, said the event also gives a chance for local pullers, especially kids, to experience pulls during a time when normally, just the National Quarter Scale Pulling holds events.

“This is a local event for the Tri-State area... we have clubs from Illinois, Iowa and Missouri here so it’s a collaboration. We want to keep it that way so that locals and the Tri-State area gets to have fun and do something like the national sanctioning body does,” said Neil.

They look forward to bringing the event back again next year.

For more information about the Tri-State Winter Warm Up, check out the Heartland Garden Tractor Pullers Facebook page.

